Two Men Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Extortion and Threats in Juarez City

Judge Sentences Two Men to 15 Years in Prison for Extortion with Aggravated Penalty

Juarez City – Two men, Pedro MM and Víctor Manuel GM, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime of extortion with an aggravated penalty, announced the District Attorney for the North Zone. The defendants will serve their sentence at the Social Reintegration Center number 3.

The verdict was reached after the presentation of compelling evidence by the Public Ministry. To expedite the trial, Pedro MM and Víctor Manuel GM decided to opt for an abbreviated trial, in which they acknowledged their responsibility for the events that occurred on April 13, 2022.

According to the findings of the ministerial investigations, the convicted individuals had contacted their victim via Facebook on April 12, wherein they threatened to harm her family and burn down her house if she did not pay them 40,000 pesos. The incident took place at the González Supermarket, located on Zaragoza Boulevard and De los Aztecas Avenue, in the Ciudad Moderna subdivision.

On April 13, the defendants agreed to receive an envelope containing 5,000 pesos from Víctor Manuel GM. Meanwhile, Pedro MM and an accomplice conducted surveillance. However, their plans were thwarted when they were promptly arrested.

This sentence sends a strong message that extortion will not be tolerated in Juarez City. The swift action by law enforcement agencies and the impartial judgment of the court have ensured justice prevails.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

