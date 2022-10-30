New York will pay $ 26 million to two men wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s death and who have spent more than 20 years in prison. The plea deal came after a 22-month investigation, from which it emerged that the FBI and the New York police had hidden some evidence that, if presented to the jury, would have led to the acquittal of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam.

“This deal brings at least some form of justice to individuals who have spent decades in prison and endured the stigma of being falsely accused of killing a historical figure,” said Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the New York Department of Law. The 26 million will be divided between Aziz, freed in 1985 and now 84, and the fund created for Islam, released in 1987 and died in 2009 at the age of 74.

“It is tragic that he will never know that his reputation has been cleaned,” says David Shanies, lawyer of Aziz and Islam, referring to the death of his client. Shanies therefore emphasizes the importance of the plea bargain not only because it brings to the fore the misconduct of the authorities, but because it comes after 50 years of injustice.