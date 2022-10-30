Home World Two men wrongly accused of the murder of Malcolm X: free after 50 years. The state of New York compensates them with $ 26 million
World

Two men wrongly accused of the murder of Malcolm X: free after 50 years. The state of New York compensates them with $ 26 million

by admin
Two men wrongly accused of the murder of Malcolm X: free after 50 years. The state of New York compensates them with $ 26 million

New York will pay $ 26 million to two men wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s death and who have spent more than 20 years in prison. The plea deal came after a 22-month investigation, from which it emerged that the FBI and the New York police had hidden some evidence that, if presented to the jury, would have led to the acquittal of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam.

“This deal brings at least some form of justice to individuals who have spent decades in prison and endured the stigma of being falsely accused of killing a historical figure,” said Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the New York Department of Law. The 26 million will be divided between Aziz, freed in 1985 and now 84, and the fund created for Islam, released in 1987 and died in 2009 at the age of 74.

“It is tragic that he will never know that his reputation has been cleaned,” says David Shanies, lawyer of Aziz and Islam, referring to the death of his client. Shanies therefore emphasizes the importance of the plea bargain not only because it brings to the fore the misconduct of the authorities, but because it comes after 50 years of injustice.

See also  Trump, in the Midterm primaries, supports 92% of Republican candidates

You may also like

Elon Musk tweets a conspiracy theory about attacking...

Israel, Netanyahu aims to return to government with...

United States, midterm elections: Joe Biden votes in...

United States, the Supreme Court now decides on...

India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people:...

Seoul, so far and so close: what hallyu...

India, bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at...

“The Crown 5” recreates Diana’s scandal dress (and...

Brazil to vote to choose the president, the...

Seoul, blood and masks on the streets of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy