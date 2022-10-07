Original title: Two migrant boats sink in Greek waters, many killed

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 7th. Two migrant boats sank in Greek waters on the 5th and 6th, killing at least 17 people and nearly 30 people missing.

A boat carrying about 40 migrants sank off the Greek island of Lesvos on the 6th. Greek Coast Guard spokesman Nikos Kokaras said the remains of 17 people had been found, including 16 women and a boy; 10 women were rescued, and the whereabouts of more than a dozen people were unknown.

Another migrant boat sank in waters off the Greek island of Kythira on the 5th with more than 90 people on board. According to Reuters, 80 migrants were rescued, including 18 children; an estimated 15 remain unaccounted for.

The severe weather in the area where the two wrecks occurred in recent days has increased the difficulty of rescue at sea. The Greek coast guard said winds of up to 102 kilometers per hour in the waters off the island of Kythira.

Greek Immigration and Asylum Minister Nottis Mitarahi wrote on Twitter on the 6th: “Many people have died in the Aegean today, people drowned (on) unseaworthy boats. The EU must Take action.”

Refugees and illegal immigrants entering Greece from Turkey by sea land on the Greek island of Lesbos on March 2, 2020. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Marios Rolos)

In recent years, the tide of refugees and smuggling has become a difficult problem for the EU. Greece is one of the main gateways for refugees and illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa to enter the EU. There are frequent incidents of smuggling boats sinking and causing death in nearby waters. (Liu Xiuling)

Source: Xinhua News Agency

