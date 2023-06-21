Two migrants died and thirty-seven are missing when a dinghy headed for the Canary Islands in Spain sank

Thirty-seven migrant people are missing due to the shipwreck of a dinghy departed from the coasts of West Africa and headed for the archipelago of the Canary Islands, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean and is part of Spain. A child and a man who were on board the boat died. The shipwreck occurred on Wednesday about 75 kilometers off the coast of Western Sahara, a large region south of Morocco, where the rescued people were brought back.

Wednesday was the second shipwreck in 24 hours on the migratory route that connects North Africa to the Canary Islands, one of the busiest for people trying to reach Spain irregularly by sea. On Tuesday, a trawler had spotted and rescued another dinghy carrying 53 migrants off the coast of Lanzarote, another island in the archipelago. Also on board was a pregnant woman who died en route.

