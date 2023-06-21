Home » Two migrants died and thirty-seven are missing when a dinghy headed for the Canary Islands in Spain sank
World

Two migrants died and thirty-seven are missing when a dinghy headed for the Canary Islands in Spain sank

by admin
Two migrants died and thirty-seven are missing when a dinghy headed for the Canary Islands in Spain sank

Thirty-seven migrant people are missing due to the shipwreck of a dinghy departed from the coasts of West Africa and headed for the archipelago of the Canary Islands, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean and is part of Spain. A child and a man who were on board the boat died. The shipwreck occurred on Wednesday about 75 kilometers off the coast of Western Sahara, a large region south of Morocco, where the rescued people were brought back.

Wednesday was the second shipwreck in 24 hours on the migratory route that connects North Africa to the Canary Islands, one of the busiest for people trying to reach Spain irregularly by sea. On Tuesday, a trawler had spotted and rescued another dinghy carrying 53 migrants off the coast of Lanzarote, another island in the archipelago. Also on board was a pregnant woman who died en route.

See also  Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Ablyazov: “I am the leader of the riots. I will return from exile to free the country "

You may also like

Israel defies Biden on settlements, faces no penalty...

Cindy in a tight dress | Fun

Global Gender Gap, Italy slips from 63rd to...

Macron focuses on ecology and emerging countries to...

Clashes between rival gangs in a women’s prison...

Jack Markell new US ambassador: “Italy has a...

there is news, let’s see what has just...

Occupations from which the best lovers come |...

Review of the podcast “Verbena” – Mondo Sonoro

fast connection central station – airport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy