Home » Two Missing Divers Found Alive by Fishermen near Caja de Muertos Island
World

Two Missing Divers Found Alive by Fishermen near Caja de Muertos Island

by admin
Two Missing Divers Found Alive by Fishermen near Caja de Muertos Island

Two divers who went missing early on Wednesday have been found alive by fishermen, according to Lieutenant Omar Alvarado. The men will be transferred to the Ponce Maritime Unit, although their condition is currently unknown.

The search for the two divers was carried out by the Ponce and Guayama Maritime Surveillance Units, alongside the Air Unit of the United Rapid Action Forces Bureau (NFURA) and the Coast Guard. They had disappeared in the vicinity of the “Caja de Muertos” island.

According to preliminary reports from the Police Bureau, an alert was received at 9:09 am, indicating that the divers had been dragged by the sea current. However, it was later clarified that they had submerged on the west side of the island and had not returned to the surface.

Lieutenant Sorangely García, director of the Ponce Maritime Surveillance Unit, explained that the two divers, aged 25 and 29 and friends, had arrived on a boat accompanied by their father and brother. When they failed to resurface at the expected time, the father contacted the 9-1-1 Emergency System for assistance.

The search operation faced initial complications due to the challenging maritime conditions. The “Caja de Muertos” island is located 8 miles south of Ponce, off the coast.

More details on the condition of the divers will be provided as soon as they become available.

See also  Israel: rocket fired from Gaza hits building in Rehovot, one victim. Four others injured in the rubble

You may also like

Prigozhin’s plane crashed in Russia: missile or bomb...

As Ukraine Gained Independence, Gorbachev Resigned: The Hectic...

Major Traffic Accident in Guantanamo Leaves Six People...

Weather Forecast | Info | Society

Head of Russian Mercenary Group Wagner Killed in...

Weather and Astronomy – The Super Blu Moon...

Two Deaths and Countless Damage: Storm Franklin wreaks...

Palermo-Montecarlo 2023, Black Jack continues its run

From Gamescom comes a bloody new trailer for...

Founder of Wagner Mercenary Group Yevgeny Prigozhin Believed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy