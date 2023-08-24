Two Missing Divers Found Alive by Fishermen near Caja de Muertos Island

Two divers who went missing early on Wednesday have been found alive by fishermen, according to Lieutenant Omar Alvarado. The men will be transferred to the Ponce Maritime Unit, although their condition is currently unknown.

The search for the two divers was carried out by the Ponce and Guayama Maritime Surveillance Units, alongside the Air Unit of the United Rapid Action Forces Bureau (NFURA) and the Coast Guard. They had disappeared in the vicinity of the “Caja de Muertos” island.

According to preliminary reports from the Police Bureau, an alert was received at 9:09 am, indicating that the divers had been dragged by the sea current. However, it was later clarified that they had submerged on the west side of the island and had not returned to the surface.

Lieutenant Sorangely García, director of the Ponce Maritime Surveillance Unit, explained that the two divers, aged 25 and 29 and friends, had arrived on a boat accompanied by their father and brother. When they failed to resurface at the expected time, the father contacted the 9-1-1 Emergency System for assistance.

The search operation faced initial complications due to the challenging maritime conditions. The “Caja de Muertos” island is located 8 miles south of Ponce, off the coast.

More details on the condition of the divers will be provided as soon as they become available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

