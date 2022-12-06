[The Epoch Times, December 06, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yan) Russian President Vladimir Putin drove a Mercedes-Benz across the Crimea bridge that exploded about two months ago on Monday (December 5) .

The strategically important Crimean Bridge (Crimean Bridge) is 19 kilometers (12 miles) long and is located on the strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, also known as the “Kerch Strait Bridge” or “Kerch Strait Bridge”. Kerch Bridge”. The bridge is the only transport network that directly connects the Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia and is a symbol of Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

In May 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally presided over the opening of the bridge. On October 8, the bridge was bombed and damaged. As the Russo-Ukraine war continues, Russia says the attack was initiated by Ukraine.

Footage on Russian state television showed Putin sitting behind the wheel of a Mercedes asking where the attack took place. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

“We drive on the right hand side,” Putin said as he drove across the bridge. “As far as I know, the left side of the bridge is in working condition, but still needs to be finished. It’s ideal.”

The longest bridge in Europe is critical to maintaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Dozens of Russian military convoys have used the bridge to transport vehicles, armor and fuel since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Putin also walked along parts of Europe’s largest bridge to inspect sections that still showed signs of charring.

Ukraine has never acknowledged responsibility for the bridge bombing on the morning of Oct. 8, the day after Putin’s 70th birthday. Russia’s FSB said the attack was organized by Ukraine’s military intelligence service.

The explosion destroyed part of the road bridge and traffic in the Kerch Strait was suspended. The blast also destroyed several tanker trucks on a train bound for Crimea from neighboring southern Russia.

Crimea was transferred from Soviet Russia to Soviet Ukraine in 1954 by then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia recognized Crimea’s independence in 1994. In 2014, amid political turmoil in Ukraine, Putin annexed Crimea in a referendum. But the referendum is not recognized by Ukraine and Western countries.

Ukraine has vowed to retake Crimea, and the peninsula depends on the bridge for supplies.

The bridge was built by the company of Putin’s ally Arkady Rotenberg. Putin has long raved about the project and at one point boasted that the Russian tsar and Soviet leader had dreamed of building it but never realized it.

Responsible editor: Li Huanyu#