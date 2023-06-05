by palermotoday.it – ​​11 seconds ago

The workers of the Karol spa group go on strike on 8 June. Fp Cgil Palermo and Uil Fpl have called a sit-in for Thursday from 10 to 13 under the ASP headquarters, in via Cusmano, to which…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Karol, Thursday new employee strike: “Two months of back wages” appeared 11 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».