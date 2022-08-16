Home World Two more ships of the Russian Fleet sailing towards the Mediterranean
by admin
Two other Russian ships are heading for the Mediterranean. One is the supplier “Academic Pashin”, similar to an oil tanker and unarmed, which in the past carried out espionage missions, photographed yesterday in front of Dover. The other is a military unit that sails without a position transmitter and has not been identified. In the past few years, “Academic Pashin” has often moved in tandem with the nuclear-powered cruiser “Peter the Great”a Soviet colossus packed with missiles and 250 meters long that three days ago left the port of Severomorsk, at the gateway to the Arctic.

See also  Russia, mystery about Putin's online vote: it follows an anomalous procedure and the date on his watch is a week ago

