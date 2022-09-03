According to CCTV News, on September 1, local time, the Iranian destroyer Jamalan was carrying out an anti-terrorism mission in the Red Sea.Encountering an American maritime unmanned boat on an international route, the “Jamalan” immediately sent a notice to the American destroyer. In order to prevent an accident, the Iraqi side captured two maritime unmanned boats.

After the Iranian side contacted the US side, the 84th Fleet of the Iranian Navy released the two unmanned boats to a safe area.and warned the US fleet not to make the same mistake again。

According to a comprehensive report by Overseas Network on August 31st from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency and CNN, on the evening of August 30th local time, an American unmanned boat with its navigation system cut off was killed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Persian Gulf. After the navy towed it away, the U.S. negotiated with Iran, and sent patrol boats and helicopters to intercept it. The unmanned boat was eventually released, and there was no conflict between the two sides.

The U.S. military sent a patrol boat to approach the towed drone (U.S. Navy)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy said the timely action against the U.S. unmanned boat was aimed at securing the route and preventing potential accidents. Iranian media said that in recent weeks, a large number of U.S. unmanned boats were dispatched from Bahrain to international waters and international shipping lanes, a move that violated security protocols and affected the passage of the shipping lanes.

The Iranian Navy towed the US unmanned boat (US Navy)

On the other hand, the U.S. Navy Central Command issued a statement saying that when the U.S. military was transiting in international waters, it found that an unmanned boat was towed away by an Iranian support ship, and then negotiated with Iran. At the same time, it sent patrol boats to approach the unmanned boat and dispatched The “Seahawk” helicopter flew over the unmanned boat, and the unmanned boat was eventually released, and there was no conflict between the two sides.

