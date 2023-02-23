by palermotoday.it – ​​1 minute ago

The launch of two new construction sites for the completion of the sewage collector in the south-eastern area of ​​Palermo brings with it a traffic revolution in the University area. The changes to vehicular traffic are provided for by an order issued…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Two new construction sites for the sewage collector, traffic revolution in the University area appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.