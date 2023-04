Two men were arrested for pretending to be interceptors on the roads around Gornji Milanovac.

Police stopped and arrested two men in the vicinity of Gornji Milanovac last night and confiscated their car. They stopped a vehicle with their BMW car, using the “blinker” light signal, just before that and pretending to interceptor attempted to control and inspect the vehicle. The police soon found and arrested them, and the car was confiscated.