Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation in the West Bank: “They were the perpetrators of an armed attack in a settlement”

Another bloody day in West Bankwhere on Saturday morning others two Palestinians They were killed during an Israeli army operation in the refugee camp of Tulkarem. According to the local health ministry quoted by the agency He diedthe two victims are Samer Salah Al-Shafei (22 years old) e Hamza Jamil Khreyoush (22). The two, from what we learn, arrived at the hospital injured by gunshots “in the chest, neck and abdomen”.

The army of Tel Aviv he explained that the two people killed were the perpetrators of an armed attack that took place a few days ago at Avnei Hefetz, Jewish settlement where an Israeli civilian was injured. In reference to the ambush cited by the Israeli security forces, two other Palestinians were arrested.

