Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli police operation in Nablus, in the West Bank

Two Palestinian men were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli police operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, territory Israel has occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as their own. The operation was carried out by the Israeli border police in an attempt to arrest some men accused of shooting at a police car on Wednesday near Nablus, without causing injuries. During the arrest attempt there was a shootout between police and Palestinians: the two men killed were named Hamza Maqbool and Khairi Shaheen. Three other Palestinians were arrested. Friday morning’s military operation is the first after the very large one carried out in recent days in Jenin, also in the West Bank, in which the Israeli army had killed 12 Palestinians and caused more than 100 injuries.

– Read also: Was the operation in Jenin really a success for Israel?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

