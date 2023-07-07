Home » Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli police operation in Nablus, in the West Bank
World

Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli police operation in Nablus, in the West Bank

by admin
Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli police operation in Nablus, in the West Bank

Two Palestinian men were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli police operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, territory Israel has occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as their own. The operation was carried out by the Israeli border police in an attempt to arrest some men accused of shooting at a police car on Wednesday near Nablus, without causing injuries. During the arrest attempt there was a shootout between police and Palestinians: the two men killed were named Hamza Maqbool and Khairi Shaheen. Three other Palestinians were arrested. Friday morning’s military operation is the first after the very large one carried out in recent days in Jenin, also in the West Bank, in which the Israeli army had killed 12 Palestinians and caused more than 100 injuries.

– Read also: Was the operation in Jenin really a success for Israel?

See also  Greek ferry burns for more than 30 hours, police confirm that 12 people are missing jqknews

You may also like

Vodafone, still remodulations for the Bronze, Silver and...

French President Emmanuel Macron Holds Meeting with Mayors...

The United States is destroying its last chemical...

The United States is destroying its last chemical...

China Urges Swift Resumption of Iran Nuclear Agreement,...

Network Slicing: Are Companies Ready?

Russia Launches Deadly Missile Attack on Ukrainian City...

Thirty-two artists show their admiration for Nick Drake

Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic if Pogba accepts the court of...

Brazil, cameras on Tropa de Elite agents: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy