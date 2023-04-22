Two people died and ten were injured in a fire at a restaurant in Madrid, Spain

On Friday evening there was a fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid – the capital of Spain – which killed two people and injured ten others, six of them seriously. The restaurant is called Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto and is located in Plaza de Manuel Becerra, in the Salamanca district. A spokesman for the city’s emergency services said one of the dead people was an employee of the club, and that rescue efforts were complicated because the fire started near the entrance, where there were many fake plastic plants.

A customer who was in the club at the time of the fire told the newspaper The country That “one of the waiters was about to put the finishing touches on a dish with a torch from the kitchen to burn it, he had the burning plate in one hand and the torch in the other, he passed near a column with plants and in a few seconds everything was on fire». The accident took place around eleven in the evening, help arrived in a few minutes but, according to other witnesses, the fire spread very quickly, also due to the small size of the restaurant: whoever was not near at the door he got stuck at the back of the hall with no way out.