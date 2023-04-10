Home World Two people died in an accident in Laminci Info
World

Two people died in an accident in Laminci Info

by admin
Two people died in an accident in Laminci Info

The driver of the Opel Astra DL and the passenger NB died today in a traffic accident on a local road in Laminci Sređani near Gradiška.

“It was reported to the Gradiška police department at around 5:50 p.m. that on the local road Brestovčina – Laminci, in Laminci Sređani, Gradiška, a traffic accident occurred with an Opel Astra car landing from the roadway, in which the driver of the car DL and the passenger NB were killed from Gradiška”it was announced from that police department.

The prosecutor of the District Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about everything, who ordered that members of the Gradiška Police Department conduct an investigation on the spot, the statement added.

See also  Covid, from the FDA the ok to the Merck pill. Figliuolo: "First doses arrived in Italy early"

You may also like

Sudtirol-Bari, Masiello not called up for safety reasons:...

A delegation of South Korean parliamentarians went to...

Partizan before the match with Igoke in the...

Attack in Tel Aviv, the autopsy confirms: “No...

«Let light come on the Russian people». In...

Liverpool Arsenal Premier League | Sport

Phoenix Satellite TV’s interview vehicle was destroyed by...

The Serbian brought down Barca with a three-pointer...

Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge...

Weather forecast Monday April 10, 2023 | Weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy