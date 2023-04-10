The driver of the Opel Astra DL and the passenger NB died today in a traffic accident on a local road in Laminci Sređani near Gradiška.

“It was reported to the Gradiška police department at around 5:50 p.m. that on the local road Brestovčina – Laminci, in Laminci Sređani, Gradiška, a traffic accident occurred with an Opel Astra car landing from the roadway, in which the driver of the car DL and the passenger NB were killed from Gradiška”it was announced from that police department.

The prosecutor of the District Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about everything, who ordered that members of the Gradiška Police Department conduct an investigation on the spot, the statement added.

