Two people have died in a bombing in the Belgorod region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine, local authorities said

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region of Russia, he said that two women were killed by a bombing while they were traveling by car in the Maslova Pristan area, about thirty kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Also according to the governor, two other people traveling in another car were injured in the attack. Shortly before, the governors of two neighboring regions had reported the damage to some buildings, attributing it to an attack with a drone.

Attacks in Russia just over the border with Ukraine have increased in recent weeks, with reports of damage to buildings and the injury of some people, particularly in the Belgorod region. The Russian Defense Ministry has argued on several occasions that the responsibility for the attacks lies with Ukraine, which has always denied having attacked Russia in its territory and instead claims that the attacks came from anti-Putin Russian militiamen. In this case, the Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident.

At the end of May, two militias of Russian fighters opposed to the government of Vladimir Putin, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russia Legion, conducted military actions inside Russian territory, in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, announcing that he had begun an operation to «liberate» Russia.