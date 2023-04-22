Home » Two persons shot with firearms in Kotor Varoš | Info
The police found a hunting carbine and a pistol in the possession of one person, and a hunting rifle and a hunting carbine in the possession of another person, the Banjaluka Police Department announced.

The Banja Luka police established that two persons shot into the air from a firearm in the courtyard of a religious building in the town of Večići in the municipality of Kotor Varoš.

These are persons whose initials are DH and Š.K, both from Kotor Varoš.

A hunting carbine and a pistol were found and seized with a certificate from the person of DH, and from the person of Š.K. a hunting rifle and a hunting carbine, it was announced from the Banjaluka Police Department.

The on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about this case, which the Banja Luka police learned about yesterday, who declared that there were no elements of a criminal offense in the said event.

It was ordered that reports against DH and Š.K. be submitted to the competent court. due to committed offenses under Article 16 of the Law on Public Order and Peace and Article 41 of the Law on Arms and Ammunition.

