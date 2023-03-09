[The Epoch Times, March 8, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter once compiled a report for a reporter) Boston Logan Airport (Logan Airport) just had two planes nearly collided last week, and this week another United Airlines incident happened. An accident in which two planes collided.

The FAA announced that the accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on March 6 outside Terminal B of the airport. United Airlines Flight 515 backed from the gate when its wing collided with the tail of United Airlines Flight 267, which was parked nearby.

After the accident, both flights were grounded and passengers had to rebook on other flights. Some passengers told the media that they felt a shock on the plane and looked out the window only to realize that the plane had collided with another plane. This incident is unacceptable, but the actual situation does not seem to be that bad.

The plane involved was towed away. Mechanics are assessing the damage. The incident is still under investigation. United Airlines said no one was injured in the incident.

The incident came hours after a United Airlines flight crashed on Sunday. A passenger tried to open an emergency exit door and stab a flight attendant in the neck about 45 minutes before the plane landed in Boston, but was restrained, according to the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office. ◇

