Home World Two planes collided at Incheon Airport in South Korea: a passenger plane’s tail was damaged and the flight was canceled jqknews
World

Two planes collided at Incheon Airport in South Korea: a passenger plane’s tail was damaged and the flight was canceled jqknews

by admin
Two planes collided at Incheon Airport in South Korea: a passenger plane’s tail was damaged and the flight was canceled jqknews

Two planes collided at Incheon Airport in South Korea: a passenger plane’s tail was damaged and the flight was canceledFly into the homes of ordinary people

Overseas Network, December 19. According to Yonhap News Agency, on the 19th local time, two passenger planes collided at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Incheon International Airport said the tail of a Lao Airlines plane waiting to take off scraped the right wing of an Air Premia plane. Judging from the on-site footage exposed by Yonhap News Agency, the tail of the Lao Airlines passenger plane was damaged, and part of the tail was scraped off.

Incheon International Airport said that at the time of the incident, the Lao Airlines passenger plane was carrying 118 passengers and no one was injured. The flight has been cancelled. The Aviation Safety Investigation Committee under the Ministry of Land and Resources of South Korea is investigating the accident. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

Editor: Bu Chunyan

See also  Former chairman of Kangmei Pharmaceutical, Ma Xingtian, sentenced to 12 years in prison, eligible investors can receive a total of 2.459 billion yuan in compensation

You may also like

China, the Covid emergency returns after the easing

Afghanistan, Taliban authorities close universities to girls

Covid in China, the race against time to...

Fatima, the girl born on the Coast Guard...

The US leaves the entire fleet of B-2...

The young Ethiopian who sued Facebook for having...

Poll: 2/3 of the people have no confidence...

Francesca Albanese: “I’ve never been an anti-Semite. My...

“Collective Security Treaty”: Will Putin immediately use this...

Qatargate, Panzeri’s wife Maria Colleoni delivered to Belgium:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy