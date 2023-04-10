Home World Two Prominent Chinese Human Rights Activists Sentenced to 14 and 12 Years in Prison for Subversion
Two Prominent Chinese Human Rights Activists Sentenced to 14 and 12 Years in Prison for Subversion

Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, two prominent Chinese human rights activists, were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in prison respectively for subversion. The trial against Xu and Ding, which took place behind closed doors, was held in June 2022 and was described as “a cruel farce” by a spokesman for the NGO Human Rights Watch. The news of their conviction was spread by Luo Shengchun, Ding’s wife, who lives in the United States.

In 2010, Xu and Ding – who are 50 and 55 years old and are both lawyers – founded the “New Citizens’ Movement”, an organization that fought for civil rights and for greater transparency by the government, in particular regarding the wealth of many politicians. They had already been arrested other times: they had been detained for years and had reported having suffered various forms of torture.

Ding was arrested in 2019 after meeting with about 20 other lawyers and activists; for six months he was unable to communicate with anyone and, according to his lawyer, he was repeatedly tortured. Xu, on the other hand, was arrested in 2020, after writing a letter asking for the resignation of Chinese President Xi Jinping due to his handling of the pandemic: he had been in hiding for a few months but was then found and arrested.

