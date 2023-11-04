Two rockets explode in southern Israel, journalists seek shelter – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Two rockets exploded in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip, near a hill where some journalists were documenting the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The reporters, hearing the explosions, immediately sought shelter. The rockets shattered some windows and caused damage to cars parked nearby, but no one was injured. (LaPresse/AP)

November 3, 2023 – Updated November 3, 2023, 10:59 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

