A risky boat trip to escape Putin’s war. Two Russian citizens have landed on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Strait and are seeking asylum in the United States. The two arrived by boat on a beach near Gambell, a small community on the northwest tip of San Lorenzo Island.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, said that “Russian citizens reported that they fled from one of the communities on Russia’s east coast to avoid compulsory military service.”

The two were “transferred to Anchorage for inspection, which includes a screening and verification process, and then subsequently treated in accordance with US immigration laws applicable under the Immigration and Nationality Act,” explains the Coast Guard.

Gambell is located approximately 320 kilometers southwest of Nome, in western Alaska from Nome and approximately 58 kilometers from the Chukotka Peninsula in Siberia. Federal authorities are working on a plan in case “more Russians fled to communities in Alaska’s Bering Strait.”

“This incident makes two things clear: First, the Russian people do not want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. “Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in ensuring American national security.”

Murkowski called for “a stronger security position in the American Arctic”. According to Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy it is unlikely that there will be a continuous flow of people crossing the same route, also because traveling in that area is dangerous, autumn storms with strong winds are expected. US authorities in August arrested 42 Russians trying to enter the United States from Canada. However, the most common route for Russians trying to enter the United States is Mexico, which does not require visas. Russians typically fly from Moscow to Cancun or Mexico City, entering Mexico as tourists before catching a flight to the US border.

