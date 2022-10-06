They took a boat and jumped into the sea. There was no more time to waste. They have come to an islet in Alaska that is closer to their home country of Russia than to Alaska itself. And there they asked the United States asylum, in the hope of being able to escape the partial mobilization desired by President Vladimir Putin.

Thousands and thousands of Russians have fled abroad since last September 21, the day when the head of the Kremlin announced the partial mobilization to face the war in Ukraine. Moscow denied, but according to a report by Forbes Russia the figure would be around 700 thousand people, who fled by land to neighboring Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland, as well as other European countries, and now arrive as far as Alaska, by boat. , for the first time.

The two Russian citizens landed on the island of St Lawrence to the disbelief of the inhabitants of Gambell, a village with less than 500 residents, to whom they told their adventure: they fled the city of Egvekinot, in the north east of Russia, and they traveled to Alaska, about 300 miles by sea. “They landed on a small boat on Tuesday,” said the Department of Homeland Security, immediately alerted to their arrival. After landing in Gambell, the two were transferred to Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, for the necessary checks. Their asylum claims are currently under review, American authorities said.

This is the first time since the beginning of the war that Alaska has faced a similar problem: Gambell is located on the northwestern headland of St Lawrence Island, about 36 miles (56 km) from Russia’s Chukchi Peninsula. which means it is closer to Russia than the mainland of Alaska. According to local media, Gambell residents can see the Russian territory of Siberia across the sea.

“Their arrival took us by surprise,” admitted Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “However, we do not expect a continuous flow. There are no indications in this sense, this could be a ‘one-off’ “, he added. Senator Dan Sullivan, on the other hand, does not rule out new arrivals: the federal authorities “should have a plan ready in case other Russians decide to cross the Bering Strait and arrive in Alaska”. The incident “clearly shows two things: the first is that the Russians do not want to fight Putin’s war against Ukraine. The second is that, given its proximity to Russia, Alaska plays a crucial role in the national security of the United States, ”concluded Sullivan. He was echoed by Senator Lisa Murkowski, according to whom the incident highlights the “need for greater security in the American Arctic”.