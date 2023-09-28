Home » Two shootings in Rotterdam, a man arrested. ‘Two people killed in hospital’
Two shootings in Rotterdam, a man arrested. ‘Two people killed in hospital’

Two people were killed after a 32-year-old gunman opened fire at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam. A teenager is fighting for her life. Dutch police told reporters that the motive for the attack was not yet clear. The man has been arrested and it is believed he acted alone.

“A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident has been arrested. He is suspected of being involved in two violent incidents. We rule out the possibility of a second man,” the Rotterdam police wrote on X.

The man, armed and dressed in combat gear, opened fire in an apartment in the Dutch city and then broke into a nearby medical center. Fires broke out in both places, which were later put out. Elite police units raided a hospital in the Dutch city in search of the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, authorities said, ruling out a second shooter. The images broadcast by television showed numerous people rushing out of the hospital, including doctors and patients, while police in bulletproof vests entered the facility and law enforcement helicopters flew over the scene.

“I heard shots and screams, there was panic everywhere. We ran towards the exit leaving all our personal effects.” It is the story of an Italian doctor living in Holland, heard by ANSA, who works in the Erasmus University Hospital of Rotterdam. “The police arrested a 32-year-old man, who had entered one of the classrooms of the hospital and opened fire on a doctor-teacher who he had also called by name before shooting him”, he said, not ruling out a personal motive.

Rotterdam is often the scene of shootings, usually attributed to settling scores between rival drug gangs.

In 2019, three people were shot dead while riding a tram in Utrecht.

