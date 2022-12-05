Two substations in North Carolina were damaged and more than 40,000 users were affected

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-05 08:13

CCTV News According to a CNN report on December 4 local time, two substations in Moore County, North Carolina, USA were deliberately damaged, causing widespread power outages in the area.

According to reports, there are more and more emergency calls in the power outage area due to the lack of power. In addition, traffic accidents occur frequently due to the extinguished traffic lights. Officials from the local fire and rescue department said that after assessment, it is determined that power supply will not be restored until at least 5 days.

According to data from the Duke Energy outage map in the United States, as of 15:31 on the 4th, a total of 44,610 customers in North Carolina were without power supply.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating it as a “criminal incident” and has arranged to hold a press conference at 16:00 on the 4th.