Two Suspects Identified and Arrested in Alleged Murder of Cuban Father in news Province

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Two individuals involved in the alleged murder of Juan Alberto Jorge Salazar, a Cuban father, have been identified and are currently in jail, according to authorities. The victim’s son took to social media to share images of the alleged perpetrators and expressed his sorrow over the brutal act that took his father’s life.

The son’s post read, “Here I present to you the causes of such a tragedy. Murderers, why did they never think about their own families? And knowing that they both have children.” These words reflect the immense pain and frustration felt by the family in the wake of the incident.

However, Elizabeth Nápoles Jéres, sister of one of the individuals named, has come forward to defend her brother’s innocence. She explained that her brother had no direct involvement in the murder but had unknowingly kept the stolen motorcycle belonging to the victim.

Responding to online comments, Nápoles Jéres stated, “I read the comments and I am surprised to see how many people think they know if they are actually murderers. My brother is one of the boys in the photo, in fact, there are more photos of him than of the other, and he is not in prison for having killed nobody. They put him in jail because his cousin abused his trust and brought the stolen motorcycle for him to keep without telling him at any time what he had done or anything.”

The police investigation into the murder is ongoing, and Nápoles Jéres urged members of the public to refrain from passing judgment until all the facts are known. She acknowledged the pain being experienced by the deceased’s family and friends but emphasized the importance of respecting the truth and awaiting a thorough investigation.

Jorge Salazar, who went missing in news, was tragically found dead last Sunday after an intense 72-hour search. His family took to social media to confirm the discovery of his body, though they refrained from providing specific details. It is strongly suspected that he became a victim of a violent crime, and his loved ones are demanding justice.

As this heartbreaking case unfolds, the entire community waits anxiously for further updates and for the truth to be uncovered.

