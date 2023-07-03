Two tablespoons of cloves and the mosquitoes will be gone

The beneficial properties of this plant will be the ideal basis for keeping many annoying insects away.

Summer is synonymous with heat, good weather and fresh air. But, alas, it also means colliding with very annoying insects: mosquitoes. If you want an effective way to protect yourself from their buzzing and stinging naturally and cheaply, you may find the perfect solution right in your kitchen.

Indeed, in the pantry, you will surely already have two common and low-cost ingredients, which can be combined to create a powerful mosquito repellent ideal for keeping you safe without compromising your health.

A skin-friendly mosquito repellent

Cloves, known for their multiple beneficial properties, are often used as a spice in the kitchen to enrich dishes with their unique flavor. However, their antiseptic and antibacterial qualities also make them extraordinarily effective as natural repellents.

In addition to repelling mosquitoes, cloves can offer a number of health benefits.

Among the most important actions of cloves for our well-being are the improvement of digestion, the control of bad breath and even the reduction of cholesterol. Furthermore, they can contribute to wound healing and neutralize unpleasant odours.

To make your own mosquito repellent, you’ll need just 2 tablespoons of cloves, a pint of isopropyl alcohol, and 3 tablespoons of oil, such as almond oil.

Start by placing the cloves inside a glass jar and pour the alcohol over them.

Let the two ingredients steep together for at least 3 days, making sure to shake the jar occasionally to help extract the beneficial substances from the cloves into the alcohol.

After the necessary time, filter the solution to separate the cloveso from the alcohol and add the chosen oil. Mix everything well to ensure even distribution of the ingredients.

Once your DIY mosquito spray is ready, you can apply it directly to your skin. For effective protection against stings, apply it every six hours.

Importantly, this solution is safe and non-irritating to the skin, so you can use it safely without any kind of concern.

Furthermore, you can also spray the repellent in the house, to protect the environments from annoying insects such as ants, or while gardening to keep harmful insects away from your precious plants.

Simply apply the product to door and window jambs or areas where insects tend to camp out. With the help of this powerful natural repellent, you will finally be able to enjoy the summer days outdoors without having to suffer from annoying mosquito bites. Furthermore, always based on cloves, you can also prepare the most effective pesticide there is, totally natural and super cheap!

