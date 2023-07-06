Two Trains Collide at Petare Station of Caracas Metro: No Injuries Reported

Title: Two Trains Collide at Petare Station of Caracas Metro

Two trains collided at the Petare station of the Caracas Metro during Wednesday afternoon. Images shared on social media showed passengers being evacuated from the trains while workers dealt with the situation.

Videos shared on Twitter captured the aftermath of the collision, with one woman heard saying, “It must be that it came spalted (extremely fast) for real.” In a photo, one of the trains can be seen with a visibly damaged bumper. Reports on social media stated that the trains were not traveling at high speed and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, as the state transport company, as is often the case, did not provide any official statement regarding the incident.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the news, with some expressing concerns about the safety of the Caracas Metro system. “The threat of a serious accident in the Metro continues to be valid,” one user commented, while another said, “Using the Caracas Metro is committing suicide.” Others criticized the lack of communication and proper training, highlighting the need for improvements in the system’s operations.

The collision serves as a reminder of ongoing concerns regarding the safety of the Caracas Metro. Users on Twitter shared their frustrations, expressing disappointment with the lack of maintenance and qualified staff. “Trains with faults, without air, without communications, without well-trained operators,” one user tweeted.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this incident. Despite this, the incident has once again brought attention to the need for improvements in the safety and operations of the Caracas Metro.

