two tunnels 50 meters underground – breaking latest news

To the already 17 thousand and more square meters of halls, corridors and rooms including a wine cellar, a casino and a private church – as well as a hockey field to share one of his passions with acolytes – of his Imperial-style palace on the Black Sea, Vladimir Putin did add also due tunnel which they look like due bunker.

To reveal its existence was, he discovered Business Insider, the negligence of the builders themselves. The company that took care of the work, Metro Style, in fact, it published the drawings of the two tunnel projects on its website. Metro Style was founded in the 1990s by three partners and also carried out the works for the construction of the tunnels of the Moscow Metro. It has been over a decade since the images were shared on a page that defined them «underground facilities for a rest home in Gelendzhik» (Gelendzhik is the closest city to the house), but at least until 2016 they remained available to anyone.

Insider is now able to provide all the details on the two tunnels. Two separate buildings, reachable via an elevator that descends up to 50 meters deepsupplied with water, foodstuffs, ventilation ducts and a wiring system capable of guaranteeing several people a stay with all the comforts for days, if not weeks.

A demonstration, according to some experts, of thePutin’s obsession for their own survival in the event of situations of serious danger.

One is 60 meters long, the other 40, they are 6 wide and therefore guarantee approx 600 square meters of spaces in which to move away from attacks, probably even with nuclear weapons. Because if it is true that it is not possible to establish with certainty the ability of the two bunkers to resist an atomic explosion, it is also true that certain details provide evidence to affirm that they are something much more equipped than simple rooms in which to survive .

There are meters and meters of cables for ensure both access to the electricity network and communications via optical fiber. There are six different vents to protect those inside from chemical attacks. Everything is arranged, therefore, as in a real operational “command post”. Each of the tunnels then has an exit that opens onto the sea near the building, the doors that emerge between the rocks and sand of the shore are clearly visible in the photographs.

An engineer expert in defensive structures whose Insider has submitted the projects claims that it cannot be said with certainty whether the underground structures are capable of withstanding an atomic attack: it would depend on how the forty-inch thick concrete walls are reinforced and what material was used in the spaces around them.

Michael C. Kimmage, a former US State Department official, tried to hypothesize what reasons prompted the Tsar to have these structures built: «Putin feels he is at the center of a confrontation with the West. And this confrontation also has a nuclear dimension. These bunkers are simply part of this dynamic».