two twenty-year-olds die, a third is serious

Drama at dawn on Sunday 9 July on the provincial road that connects Jesolo to San Donà di Piave in the Venetian area: two boys in their early twenties lost their lives in a tragic head-on accident. The victims are Tommaso Cattai, 23, and Mattia Pavanetto, 24, both from Musile di Piave.

The dynamics

It was just 5.45 when a Toyota Yaris collided head-on with a Citroen C4 minivan along Via Piave Nuovo, near the “Carrozzeria Piave” in Piave Nuovo. The impact was fatal for the two aboard the small car, of which almost nothing was left: one of them was thrown out of the car. The two young men lived in Musile di Piave and Motta di Livenza. The conditions of the driver of the minivan were also serious, being airlifted to the Angelo hospital in Mestre. The Suem 118 with the helicopter rescue intervened on the spot, alerted by some residents of the area, the firefighters of Jesolo and Mestre who had to extract some of the occupants of the vehicles from the twisted metal sheets of the cars, together with the soldiers of the weapon who in these moments are investigating the cause of the collision.

The condolences

«This morning begins with terrible news – commented the mayor of Jesolo Christofer De Zotti – with a serious accident that saw the death of two boys. My closeness and condolences go out to the relatives of the victims on my behalf and on behalf of the municipal administration of the city of Jesolo». «It’s a war bulletin – comments the mayor of Musile di Piave, Silvia Susanna – They weren’t disbanded boys but young people with their heads on their shoulders. It is a situation of such tragedy that it does not lend itself to comment. We conveyed our condolences to the families, as is our duty. On the day of the funeral, as it was for the 2019 massacre, we will proclaim the city’s mourning”.

Death before returning to barracks

Cattai and Pavanetto belong to two families from Musile di Piave. On Saturday evening they had gone to the parish festival of Croce di Piave, then they made a few more stops in company and in the end they headed towards Jesolo where Pavanetto’s father manages the Sayonara hotel. They would have spent the night there, as Tommaso would have stopped by his friend Mattia, who had to leave the next day to return to the barracks in Trento, being a soldier.

Jesolana under accusation

«Why doesn’t the whole of eastern Veneto, which is overtaking those in the province of Treviso in terms of number of deaths on the roads, move together to share concrete measures at a table? – Romina Ceccato intervenes, mother of Riccardo Laugeni, who lost her life on the Jesolana in July 2019 together with Leonardo Girardi, Giovanni Mattiuzzo and Eleonora Frasson who suffered the same fate – Here is a bulletin. Outside the clubs, when the kids are about to drive, why not do some alcohol tests? It’s expensive?”. Laugeni, who founded the association “Alba Luci sulla strada” says he will not stop. «Our streets are turning red and there is no initiative while the massacres continue. Speed ​​cameras, fines, awareness: they are necessary but not enough.

