Did you know that there are two different types of male genitalia?

Spanish scientists recently determined that there are two types of male genitalia, and men are divided into two categories based on this. The first are those who have great “pride” when it is in a relaxed state, and the second are those who cannot really boast of their tool outside of an erection. However, at the same time they gain in size.

But not only that! The Spanish students also provided an accurate definition that helps men to fall into a certain category. So, those whose “pride” increases by a little more than half, or rather 56 percent during erection, belong to the group of “warring” sexual organs, while the “decreasing” group includes all those who in an excited state increase by 31 percent, but even less. Based on this, you can now find out which group you belong to!

By the way, the average male sexual organ grows by 42 percent when it goes from a relaxed, natural state to an erection state, and most men fall into the so-called gray zone between the two categories mentioned above. Statistics say that 24 percent of men have “growing” and 25 percent of men have “shrinking” penises. The remaining 51 percent cannot be classified in either of those two categories, writes “Daily Mail”.

The research will be presented at the Congress of the European Association of Urologists in Milan, Italy, and the leader of the study, Dr. Alonso Isa, pointed out that 225 men participated in it. The average size of the male genital organ in the study in a relaxed state was 10.6 cm, and when erect it was 14.4 cm.

