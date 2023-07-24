Home » Two Ukrainian Drones Strike Moscow, causing Damage to Buildings
Two Ukrainian Drones Strike Moscow, causing Damage to Buildings

Title: Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Recent Attack

Subtitle: No casualties but damage reported in two separate incidents

In a daring operation, two Ukrainian drones executed targeted attacks on non-residential buildings in the Russian capital of Moscow. The first drone crashed near a military university, causing damage to nearby shops and shattering windows. The second device struck a business center under construction, resulting in broken glass on multiple floors. Despite the confirmed attacks, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reassured the public that there were no serious casualties or significant damage.

According to an anonymous Ukrainian defense source cited by AFP, the attack was carried out by the Ukrainian military intelligence services, known as the GUR. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have thwarted these “terrorist attacks” by inhibiting the drones through electronic warfare, leading to their crash.

This is not the first time that Moscow has faced such drone attacks. On July 4, the Russian Defense Ministry successfully intercepted five drones launched by Ukraine against New Moscow, an administrative district of the capital. In June, three drones attempting to attack Moscow facilities were also downed.

Previous successful attacks against the Russian capital in May resulted in minor damage to apartment buildings and the Kremlin complex on Red Square. These incidents highlight the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition to the attacks in Moscow, Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia, also experienced drone strikes. In the Dzhankoi district, an ammunition depot was hit, prompting the temporary evacuation of residents within a 5 km radius. The Russian military stated that 14 Ukrainian drones were neutralized in Crimea through jamming equipment, while three were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.

The recent surge in drone attacks coincided with escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine following Russia’s decision to withdraw from an agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. These incidents underline the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

As investigations into the drone attacks continue, authorities in both countries will be working to ensure the safety and security of their respective territories.

