Two Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by Russian anti-aircraft over the Kerch Strait – Corriere TV

Traffic had been suspended this morning and the air defenses had come into operation

Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down by Russian flak over the Kerch Strait in Crimea without damaging the bridge. This was announced by Serghei Aksyonov, governor of the peninsula on the Black Sea, annexed by Russia in 2014. This morning, August 12, news had circulated about the suspension of traffic on the infrastructure. The air defense went into operation at the same time. From the images you can see the columns of smoke rising from the viaduct: it would be the smoke screen activated by the Russian armed forces for defensive purposes.

Aug 12, 2023 – Updated Aug 12, 2023, 1:00pm

