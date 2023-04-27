Two United planes make an emergency landing after hitting birds, pilots hear loud bang – Xinhua English.news.cn

United plane makes emergency landing after hitting birds (Pic: New York Post)

Overseas Network, April 27th According to a report by the US “New York Post” on the 26th, on the 25th local time, two United Airlines planes made an emergency return to Houston after hitting a flock of birds. Some pilots heard loud noises in the air.

The two flights were originally scheduled to head to Las Vegas and Santiago, Chile, respectively. The crew on the flight to Chile heard a “bang”. A pilot said a loud bang was heard as the plane held at 4,000 feet.All three pilots on board could feel the impact, “It could be a bird, it could be a drone, we don’t know what it is, we just know we hit something.”

Another Las Vegas-bound flight made an emergency landing after being in the air for about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported in either incident.

American Airlines plane engine catches fire (Pic: New York Post)

According to the New York Post, it is not uncommon for aircraft engines to strike birds. The incident came just days after an American Airlines Boeing 737 struck a bird and caught fire just 25 minutes after takeoff from John Glenn International Airport in Ohio. Fortunately, the plane landed safely with no casualties. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

