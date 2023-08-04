Two US Navy men have been arrested for handing over national security documents to China

US authorities said they arrested two US Navy men accused of handing over national security documents to China. Both were serving on US Navy bases in California. It is not clear exactly to whom the material collected by the two men was delivered: the California prosecutor who followed the case spoke generically of a Chinese intelligence official. The Chinese embassy has not commented on the allegations.

One of the two accused men is called Wenheng Zhao and is a 26-year-old non-commissioned officer: he is accused of conspiracy and corruption for having received almost 15,000 dollars (about 13,700 euros) in exchange for photographs and videos that contained important information, such as the plans of some military exercises, a yet-to-be-built project at a military base in Japan, and details on the security of US naval infrastructure. The other is called Jinchao Wei, but detailed information about him other than his name has not been disclosed: his age or qualification within the navy is unknown, but he is accused of conspiracy to have shared information on the functioning of ships assault rifle of the navy in which he served.

