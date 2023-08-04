Home » Two US Navy men have been arrested for handing over national security documents to China
World

Two US Navy men have been arrested for handing over national security documents to China

by admin
Two US Navy men have been arrested for handing over national security documents to China

US authorities said they arrested two US Navy men accused of handing over national security documents to China. Both were serving on US Navy bases in California. It is not clear exactly to whom the material collected by the two men was delivered: the California prosecutor who followed the case spoke generically of a Chinese intelligence official. The Chinese embassy has not commented on the allegations.

One of the two accused men is called Wenheng Zhao and is a 26-year-old non-commissioned officer: he is accused of conspiracy and corruption for having received almost 15,000 dollars (about 13,700 euros) in exchange for photographs and videos that contained important information, such as the plans of some military exercises, a yet-to-be-built project at a military base in Japan, and details on the security of US naval infrastructure. The other is called Jinchao Wei, but detailed information about him other than his name has not been disclosed: his age or qualification within the navy is unknown, but he is accused of conspiracy to have shared information on the functioning of ships assault rifle of the navy in which he served.

See also  Liverpool, the G7 of foreign ministers kicks off: "For freedom and against aggressors like Russia"

You may also like

Ukraine Claims Drone Strike on Russian Naval Base...

War in Ukraine, Kiev: “We hit and disabled...

Live MotoGP 2023 | Silverstone, the breaking latest...

Ukrainian Unmanned Ship Launches Attack on Russian Port,...

MotoGP, British GP at Silverstone: Bezzecchi fastest in...

Srpska and Serbia form a parliamentary forum Info

Niger, coup plotters cancel military agreements with France....

Breakthrough in Electric Vehicle Technology Propels Hong Kong’s...

Prime Minister, Di Mauro (Mpa) did it, elected...

Cubans Express Frustration Over Rising Prices in MLC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy