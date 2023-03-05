10
Two vans caught fire in Vračar.
On Vračar in Tome Maksimovića Street, around 9 pm this evening, there was an incident when two vans caught fire. In the video published on Instagram page 192, you can see thick black smoke that rose over this Belgrade neighborhood and several fire engines trying to localize the fire. For now, it is not known how the incident happened, nor whether there were any injuries.
“According to initial information, there are indications that the fire was arson”, it is stated on the mentioned page. The police are on the scene.
