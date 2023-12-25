Two Venezuelan migrants die, one was a child under 4 years old, and another 30 are rescued in the Caribbean of Nicaragua

At least two migrants died, including a four-year-old girl, and another 30 were rescued the day before when the artisanal boat in which they were traveling sank in the Caribbean of Nicaragua, the Army of that country and local media reported this Sunday. The vessel was sailing from San Andrés, Colombia, to Nicaragua when it capsized five nautical miles (approximately 9 kilometers) southeast of Corn Island, in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean Coast of the Central American country, the Nicaraguan Army said in a statement. This route in the Caribbean, between the Colombian island of San Andrés and Nicaragua, is used by migrants on their way to North America to avoid the Darién jungle, the natural border between Panama and Colombia plagued by natural dangers and the presence of criminal groups. This year that maritime option has gained strength.

The statement details that the “Naval Force carried out search, rescue and rescue of 30 people who were shipwrecked aboard an unknown vessel”, at the same time that “two lifeless bodies were discovered, who died due to submersion.” The majority of the rescued people are of Venezuelan nationality and there are also from Ecuador, Colombia and India, according to the list published by the Nicaraguan authorities. The two deceased are Venezuelans, one of them was a child under 4 years old, according to official information. Those on board who made it out alive “were provided preventive medical care.”

The Nicaraguan Army also indicated that “communication was maintained with the Colombian Navy about the shipwreck so that they could provide search, rescue and rescue support from their waters.” Until last November, Colombian authorities had rescued 392 undocumented migrants in the Caribbean Sea, including 89 minors, who were trying to reach the United States. This year, 513,782 migrants have crossed the Darién jungle – the busiest migratory route, including more than 100,000 minors, record numbers that show the worsening migration crisis in the region. The majority are Venezuelans (326,589), followed by Ecuadorians (56,328) and Haitians (45,628) with the aim of reaching the US, although also Canada, in search of better living conditions.