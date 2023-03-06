A super model and influencer based in Hong Kong. She is a young wife from a rural area in central China‘s Henan province. Two women on opposite sides of the social spectrum, two victims of their husbands in two murders that are having a wide echo in the Chinese media and (especially in the first case) in the international ones. Abby Choi and Ms. Yang, whose surname only has been disclosed, were different in everything. But they have been united in a tragic fate that is sparking various discussions on the Chinese web, bringing the issue of gender-based violence and women’s rights back into the spotlight.

Abby Choi was a public figure, sharing her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows with more than 100,000 Instagram followers. The details of her killing are particularly macabre and shocking. Her dismembered legs were found in a refrigerator and her skull and ribs in a seized cooking pot in a Hong Kong apartment. The 28-year-old’s torso and hands have not yet been found. The culprit would be her ex-husband Alex Kwong, who allegedly planned and carried out the murder together with his brother and father, a former Hong Kong police sergeant who also received a long service medal in 2001. The mother is accused to have obstructed the course of justice. A family friend was instead arrested on charges of aiding and abetting for trying to help the killer escape.

Choi and Alex Kwong wed in 2012 when she was just 18. Together they had two children, the oldest of whom is now 10 years old. The couple divorced in 2016, while maintaining a close relationship. Police say the victim bought a four-bedroom, 1,820-square-metre luxury apartment for his family and two children in Hong Kong’s upscale Kandoorie Hill district. However, the relationship reportedly began to sour last year when Choi announced plans to sell the apartment.

Instead, Yang was stabbed to death by her husband during a “family dispute”. The young woman had two small children with the man, who was arrested shortly after the murder. Videos circulated on social media show dozens of angry residents of the victim’s hometown clashing with police. And the hashtag “24-year-old woman died after being stabbed eight times by her husband” had more than 200 million views on Chinese social network Weibo within 24 hours.

The double homicide has given rise to a debate somehow also connected to the Chinese government’s goals to support marriages and the birth rate, targets that are increasingly urgent after the first historic population decline after 60 years of growth was recorded in January . “It seems that not getting married and not having children is really the safest thing for us,” wrote one user on the web. While the new Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests passed last October includes legal protections for women victims of violence, the measures have been criticized as impractical. Childcare services are inaccessible to many, and there is a lack of adequate support for working mothers. Others have highlighted the difficulties of leaving abusive marriages, especially after the introduction of a mandatory 30-day “reflection period” for couples considering divorce.