Two women who were attempting to commit suicide were saved, the intervention of the carabinieri was decisive

by blogsicilia.it – ​​31 seconds ago

The Carabinieri of the Gravina di Catania and Grammichele Station Command rescued two women aged 40 and 50 respectively who, for different reasons, wanted to take their own lives. In Gravina di Catania, the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Saving two women who were attempting suicide, decisive intervention by the carabinieri appeared 31 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».