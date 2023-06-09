Home » Two women who were attempting to commit suicide were saved, the intervention of the carabinieri was decisive
World

Two women who were attempting to commit suicide were saved, the intervention of the carabinieri was decisive

by admin
Two women who were attempting to commit suicide were saved, the intervention of the carabinieri was decisive

by blogsicilia.it – ​​31 seconds ago

The Carabinieri of the Gravina di Catania and Grammichele Station Command rescued two women aged 40 and 50 respectively who, for different reasons, wanted to take their own lives. In Gravina di Catania, the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Saving two women who were attempting suicide, decisive intervention by the carabinieri appeared 31 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  igokee juniors in the semi-finals of the Champions League | Sport

You may also like

In the snap elections in Spain, Podemos will...

Argentina refinances debt for 36 billion

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Prices down, the...

Two migrants found dead on a beach in...

Ubisoft explains why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a...

France, the hero and the killer: the two...

Janelle Monáe, crítica de The Age Of Pleasure...

Zenica miners are still on strike | Info

Storm in Teslić | Info

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy