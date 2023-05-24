Two workers died on a construction site in the Bari area

Yet another accident at work in the South of Bari, in Monopoli, where two workers, Vito Germano aged 64, and Cosimo Lomele aged 62 they died on a construction site. According to an initial reconstruction, the two workers were inside one of the vast excavations for the sewage system pipes of a new building complex, when a rocky ridge detached and overwhelmed them. Any rescue attempt by the doctors who intervened was useless. The agents of the Monopoli police station, the firefighters and the staff of the Spesal of the ASL Bari intervened on the spot for the reliefs. Germano and Lomele were both originally from Conversano, a municipality in the south of Bari. The victims were originally from Conversano, in the province of Bari.

“Even today we are facing yet another massacre at work. It is not possible to tolerate such massacres, considering that in 2022 alone 1,090 reports of accidents at work with a fatal outcome were presented to Inail. Therefore, like Ugl, we ask the institutions national and local authorities to step up checks on workplaces”. They declare it in a joint note Paolo Capone, secretary general of Ugl, and Giuseppe Sanzò, secretary of Ugl Puglia. “It is essential – add the trade unionists – to strengthen the training and culture of safety at work to prevent similar events. This tragedy reminds us that safety at work is an absolute priority, still far from being guaranteed. In this sense, we must urge everyone’s consciences: more must be done to make workplaces safe places, where life is protected above all else. Work must ennoble, not kill”.

“We can no longer allow this to happen in general silence. We have been fighting for years to put safety in the workplace at the center of the government’s agenda, we are asking for more checks, more inspectors and compliance with safety standards”. They say so in a joint note Emanuele Ronzoni, Uil national organizational secretary and Uil Puglia extraordinary commissioner; and Franco Pappolla, general secretary Feneal Uil Puglia, commenting on the incident at work in Monopoli. Another “two broken lives. We are talking about people – they add – who leave home to go to work and never come back”. The Uil calls for “urgent” measures, including “the exclusion from public tenders of companies that do not comply with safety standards and that do not apply the national contracts signed by the most representative unions”, and “the establishment of a special care in the matter”. “Furthermore – conclude the trade unionists – it is urgent to reopen the discussion on strenuous work: it is unacceptable that two workers of that age should be forced to face such onerous tasks”.

“The entire citizenry of Conversano is shocked and shocked by this tragedy”. This was declared by Giuseppe Lovascio, mayor of Conversano, in the province of Bari, the city of which the two workers who died this morning on a construction site in Monopoli were originally from. Lovascio reached the scene of the accident. “We are close to the families – he says – and I have already had the opportunity to meet some family members. What has happened is a fatality that must always make us reflect on what the issue of safety in the workplace is”. The mayor announces that on the day of the funeral, which has not yet been fixed, “the city’s mourning will be proclaimed”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it