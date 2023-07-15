Home » Two-year-old boy drowns in the swimming pool in the Vicenza area
by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

A fatal inattention, the 2-year-old son who approaches the pool without being seen, slips on the edge with one foot and ends up in the water. This is the drama experienced this afternoon in a house in Cavazzale (Vicenza), where a young child drowned in the swimming pool in the courtyard…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Two-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool in the Vicenza area appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

