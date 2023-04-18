Home » Two-year-old boy manages to sneak into the White House garden. Secret service agents intervene
A two-year-old boy managed to sneak into the White House garden. He did it by passing through the bars of the fence on the north side of the presidential residence, while his parents were a few meters away on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Secret Service agents were forced to chase him to retrieve him and bring him back to his parents. The mother and father were then subjected to a brief interrogation and then let go.

The spokesman of the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, recounted the facts as follows: “The uniformed division of the Secret Service encountered a curious young visitor along the north barrier, who briefly managed to penetrate the grounds of the White House. The security services of the White House immediately activated Secret Service agents and quickly returned the child to his parents.”

President Biden was inside the White House at the time of the ‘break-in’. The barrier surrounding the presidential residence compound was recently raised to 4 meters. Since then, no other ‘intruder’ had managed to get past it.

