Two-year-old boy overcomes the gate and sneaks into the White House garden

A very special intrusion into one of the most protected places in the world. A 2-year-old boy managed to break through the gate surrounding the White House, before being intercepted by Secret Service agents. It all happened yesterday when the little one passed through the metal barrier on the north side of the presidential residence, while the parents were on the opposite Pennsylvania Avenue. “The uniformed division of the Secret Service encountered a curious young visitor along the north barrier, who briefly managed to penetrate the grounds of the White House. White House Security immediately activated Secret Service agents and quickly returned the child to his parents,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The Hill. Anthony Guglielmi. The parents of the child were briefly questioned by officers and then let go. President Joe Biden was present in the White House at the time of the raid. After the barrier surrounding the compund of the presidential residence was recently raised to about 4 meters, the child is probably the first ‘intruder’ who managed to overcome it.