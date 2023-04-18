Two-year-old boy sneaks into the White House park: stopped by the Secret Service and brought back by his parents

He is the youngest to have managed to sneak into the White House garden. A two-year-old triggered the safety protocol anyway. The agents of the Secret Service of the President’s House in Washington had to chase him, stopped him and then brought him back to his parents.

However, the baby intruder’s mom and dad were subjected to a brief interrogation to understand what had happened, then they were let go. It is the first incursion into the complex since the fence was raised to 3.96 meters after a series of people managed to enter the park of the residence of the president of the United States.

And in fact, before the works on the fence, the attempts of intrusion had not been isolated, even by baby intruders, in fact. A similar episode had happened 8 years ago, just in April. On that occasion, Secret Service agents managed to stop a 4-year-old boy after a few meters. It was a curious violation, but yet another. Hence the decision to raise the fence.