A serious traffic accident occurred on the night from Saturday to Sunday on the road between Tolisa and Buk, near Orašje, in which two young men were killed, according to federal media.

Source: Radio Orašje

As he announced “Radio Orasje”they perished Davor Delić and Antonio Kopić.

You were both 23 years old.

At 2:55 a.m. on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the Orašje police station received a report of a traffic accident that occurred on Regional road R-464 at the location of Gradište, in which there were injured persons.

“A traffic police patrol was sent to the scene, which confirmed the allegations of the report and determined that one private car and two trucks were involved in the accident. The driver and the passenger in the passenger vehicle were killed in the accident. An investigation was carried out at the scene, and measures were taken other measures and actions in accordance with the law”according to the MUP report.

According to the claims of people close to the two young men, they came from the direction of Orašje in a “Mercedes”, while two trucks without trailers came from the direction of Gradačac. The car first collided with the first truck, and then there was a heavy impact with the second one, so that both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

Soon the police, emergency services from DZ Orašje and firefighters arrived at the scene. The trucks are owned by the company Top Šped doo Gradačac and due to the investigation, their technical correctness will be checked.

The funeral of the two young men is on Monday at 2 pm at the local cemetery in Oštra Luka.

