Types of hangover | Magazine | Health

These are 7 types of hangovers! Which one did you find yourself in?

After a crazy night out, a wedding or a celebration, especially if you overindulged in alcohol, a hangover is inevitable. Fatigue, thirst, headache, nausea, dizziness, tremors, muscle pain – these are just some of the symptoms.

However, depending on which symptoms are more pronounced than others, there are several types of hangovers:

1. “Where have I been? What have I been doing?”

You woke up in the morning and you are trying to remember what happened last night. After quite a bit of brain strain, you realize that the last thing you remember is meeting your friends and the first few rounds of drinks. Then, you put the film back and rummage through the phone to make sure they don’t find any evidence from the night before. It’s better if you just forget…

2. “I’m not talking to anyone today”

This type of hangover usually occurs as a result of moderate drinking the night before important personal or business commitments. The next day you want to avoid any kind of communication and you don’t feel like talking.

3. “Save me from nausea”

No type of hangover is more physically pronounced than the one where your head and body are ‘falling apart’ and your stomach is in chaos. Nausea is inevitable…

4. Trash can

You woke up as hungry as if you had never eaten in your life, and you were nauseous. Her abundant fatty food can healwhich some experts recommend, as well as plenty of water to compensate for dehydration.

5. Still drunk

You woke up incredibly early, full of energy and happy not to feel the effects of alcohol. But later you realize that the only reason for this is still a high level of alcohol in the blood. However, once the effects of alcohol wear off, hangover still occurs.

6. “Earth, Open Up”

The memories of last night are anything but pleasant or praiseworthy. When you remember unpleasant scenes, perhaps calling an ex or ex, shame and the main message of that day appear: “Earth, open up”.

7. Happy hangover

You got drunk the night before and then woke up around noon rested, with only a mild headache or nausea. A good night’s sleep is very important! It’s even better if you don’t have any important commitments on that day, so you can enjoy your leisure time.

