Title: Typhoon “Du Su Rui” Causes Havoc in Fujian, “Mayday” Concert Venue Damaged

Beijing, July 30, 2023 – Typhoon “Du Su Rui” has wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Fujian, causing destruction and disruption. At the same time, popular Taiwanese band “Mayday” faced the consequences of the typhoon as the venue for their upcoming concert in Quanzhou, the “Quanzhou Strait Stadium,” was severely damaged.

Typhoon “Du Su Rui” Unleashes Destruction in Fujian

As Typhoon “Du Su Rui” made landfall in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, it brought fierce winds and heavy rains. Recorded as the second strongest typhoon to hit Fujian, this category 15 typhoon caused extensive damage throughout the region. By 2 p.m. on July 28, more than 700,000 people in 84 counties across Quanzhou, Xiamen, and Zhangzhou were affected.

Images from Weitou Village in Jinjiang, Fujian, revealed the horror scenes as the typhoon ripped apart trees and buildings. The strong winds also led to power outages, with high-voltage lines sparking and exploding in the community.

“Mayday” Concert Venue Damaged in Quanzhou

Fans of the famous Taiwanese band “Mayday” were left disappointed as the roof of the “Quanzhou Strait Stadium” collapsed during the typhoon. The band was scheduled to hold a concert in Quanzhou in August. However, the strong winds of typhoon “Du Su Rui” tore apart the venue, leaving the band and their fans in dismay.

Resilience and Humor Amidst Crisis

Despite the challenging circumstances, residents in Fujian showcased their resilience and sense of humor. Social media was flooded with videos and images of locals making light of the situation. One video showed individuals encouraging each other to remain bullish in the face of adversities, highlighting the determination to stay positive. Additionally, people in Fujian were seen tying down their belongings and even cucumber plants in preparation for the typhoon’s impact.

Chengdu Universiade: Controversy Surrounds “Weather Weapon”

As the Chengdu Universiade opened amid the chaos caused by the typhoon, controversy arose regarding the apparent “clear sky” during the event. Reports revealed that the government had spent over 4.8 million yuan to “manually intervene” in the weather, ensuring favorable conditions for the arrival of President Xi Jinping and other important dignitaries.

Speculations emerged about an alleged “weather weapon” being deployed to create the clear sky over Chengdu. A report confirmed the suspicions, disclosing the deployment of five operational aircraft to carry out artificial weather modification operations. The revelation triggered mixed reactions, with some amused by the extent of the intervention, while others criticized the prioritization of the Universiade over other areas affected by heavy rainfall.

Xi Jinping’s Arrival and Stringent Security Measures

President Xi Jinping’s presence at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade was a significant highlight. However, the event also came with stringent security measures for the audience, leading to incredulity. Attendees were required to undergo an eight-hour security check, while being asked not to leave their designated areas, even for restroom breaks. It was suggested that wearing diapers might be necessary due to the lengthy duration of the event.

In addition, participants were expected to be present for two rehearsals preceding the opening ceremony, with no option to opt-out once they had committed. This led to comparisons with the Chinese joining the Communist Party, highlighting the surreal aspects of the experience.

Despite Mistakes, “Current Affairs Gold Scan” Carries on

In conclusion, “Current Affairs Gold Scan” host Jin Ran addressed his mistake in the previous program and apologized to the viewers. He clarified that 113 teams from different countries and regions were participating in the Chengdu Universiade, contrary to his previous statement about only a few countries participating.

With these events unfolding, the impacts of Typhoon “Du Su Rui” in Fujian and the controversy surrounding the Chengdu Universiade continue to dominate the headlines, leaving the public both concerned and intrigued.

