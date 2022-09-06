This year’s No. 11 typhoon “Hyun Lan Nuo” is moving northward from the waters near the southwest of Jeju Island in South Korea.

[China News Agency]According to the Korean Meteorological Agency local time on the 5th, this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Hyun Lannuo” is moving northward from the waters near the southwest of Jeju Island, South Korea. The Korea Meteorological Agency has targeted Jeju Island and its surrounding waters, A typhoon warning was issued for parts of Jeollanam-do, etc.

According to the Korea Meteorological Agency, as of 15:00 local time on the 5th, the center of “Xuan Lan Nuo” was 290 kilometers away from Jeju. The typhoon moved northeast at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour. It is expected to pass 90 kilometers south of Seogwipo at 21:00 on the same day, and reach 190 kilometers southwest of Busan at 3 am on the 6th. At that time, the central pressure of the typhoon will be about 945 hPa and the maximum wind force will be 45 m/s.

South Korea’s Ministry of Administration and Security launched the third-level response of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on the 4th local time, raising the typhoon and rain crisis alert level from “Attention” to “Serious”. The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province in South Korea has entered the highest level of alert on the 5th. All kindergartens and elementary schools in Seoul will be closed for one day on the 6th, and middle schools will decide whether to attend school according to the actual situation. According to news from the Korea Airports Corporation on the 5th, under the influence of “Xuan Lannuo”, 361 flights across South Korea have been cancelled in the past two days.

The Chinese Embassy in South Korea issued a message on the 5th local time, reminding Chinese citizens in South Korea to take precautions against typhoons, pay close attention to typhoon dynamics, weather warnings and disaster prevention information, minimize or avoid travel in bad weather conditions, and properly arrange itineraries , and rationally deal with issues such as flight cancellations and changes caused by typhoons.