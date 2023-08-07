Typhoon in South Korea, scout meeting closes early: 40,000 will be evacuated

Circa 40mila scout from 158 countries currently gathered in South Korea for the 25th world event of the “Jamboree” they are going to be evacuated in view of Tropical Storm Khanun that is about to hit the country. The World Scout Organization (WOSM) reported that it received confirmation from the Korean government of the early departure of all those present at the rally. “The Italian contingent will be transferred to safe sites; the government has communicated to the WOSM that they will shortly provide details on the departure plans and on the sites that will host the participants. The contingent management works closely with theItalian Embassy in Seoul and the Italian Foreign Minister”the Italian group present in a press release.

In recent days, South Korea has experienced a strong heat wave which resulted in numerous malori among the participants, but not only: the media present and the participants denounced disservices e bad conditions of the Toilet inside the campsites, so much so that the local press spoke of “national shame” and the contingents British e American they chose to leave the manifestation in advance. The situation has also attracted attention from the Farnesinawith the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani who assured “the full attention to the 1,200 young Italians who participate in the youth gathering in the Asian country, a great demonstration of the world scout movement that we want to continue without further criticalities. The compatriots can count on ours Embassy in Seoul who has visited the Italian camp several times and who keeps one constant line of communication with the national contingent and with the Task Force specially established in the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

