Typhoon “Kanu” Causes Power Outages in New Taipei City

Trees Cause Power Outage in Pinglin Due to Typhoon “Kanu”

TAIPEI – In the aftermath of Typhoon “Kanu,” which hit New Taipei City, thousands of households have been left without power. The strong winds and rain from the typhoon caused trees to fall onto power lines, resulting in a widespread power outage in the area.

According to Taipower (Taiwan Power Company), more than 7,000 households in Tucheng, Zhonghe, Xindian, Shenkeng, Shiding, and Wulai Districts have been affected by the power outage. To address the situation, Taipower’s Taipei South District sales office has mobilized 147 engineering personnel and dispatched 38 engineering vehicles, including lift trucks and boom trucks, to carry out power repair work.

Taipower’s Beinan District Office has also been involved in coordinating the restoration efforts in New Taipei City. During the typhoon, personnel from the office were stationed at the New Taipei City Disaster Response Center to collaborate and communicate with district chiefs, representatives of public opinion, and important users. They also worked on establishing communication channels and mechanisms to facilitate the restoration process.

The government has requested support from Taipower to assist in clearing obstacles such as fallen trees and signboards and to promptly repair collapsed roads. This collaboration aims to speed up the pace of power restoration and emergency repairs.

However, Taipower’s Beinan District Office emphasized that emergency repair work must follow the prioritization sequence of “power supply hub substation→main line→branch line.” This means that priority will be given to public facilities such as the MRT, trains, tap water, and telephone communication. While efforts will be made to accommodate all users’ needs, Taipower acknowledges that it may not be possible to restore power to everyone simultaneously.

As of now, the restoration work is underway, and Taipower is working diligently to restore power to the affected households as quickly as possible.

###

About Taipower:

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) is a state-owned electric utility company in Taiwan. It is responsible for electricity generation and distribution throughout the country, catering to both residential and industrial consumers. Taipower plays a vital role in ensuring a stable and reliable power supply for Taiwan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

